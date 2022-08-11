SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of killing an 87-year-old man whose body was found in a swimming pool last week, authorities said.

Jeffrey Smith, 60, is suspected of killing William Deignan at the victim’s Scripps Ranch home, Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department stated in a release Thursday. Smith was charged with one count of murder.

On Aug. 2, authorities got a call around 2:39 p.m. from a family member reporting a drowning at a home in the 11700 block of Glen Court, police said. When officers arrived at the location, they found the man in the bottom of a nearly empty swimming pool. First responders attempted lifesaving measures but Deignan was pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m.

Detectives considered Deignan’s death as suspicious after investigating the scene, Sharki said. The investigation later revealed that Deignan had an active restraining order protecting him and his residence from Smith.

On Monday, police conducted a security check call at Deignan’s residence when officers found Smith, a resident of San Diego, in the home, according to authorities. Smith was then arrested for violating the restraining order and booked into San Diego County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at 619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.