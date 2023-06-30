SAN DIEGO — A suspect led police on a pursuit Friday before abandoning a stolen vehicle near some trolley tracks, San Diego police said.

According to police, the initial pursuit began around 10:40 a.m. when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that was reported as stolen.

The driver failed to yield to police and fled the scene, prompting the pursuit. Police did not clarify where the pursuit initially began.

At some point during the pursuit, the driver abandoned the vehicle next to the trolley tracks at 32nd street and Commercial Street in the Logan Heights neighborhood.

The suspect, described as a man in his early 20s, fled the scene on foot after abandoning the vehicle, SDPD said.

According to police, the man fled to a home located at 331 S Bancroft Street. As of 11:50 a.m., police were attempting to get the man to leave the home and surrender to police. It was not immediately clear if the man lived in the home or not.

A tow truck crew was called in to take the vehicle away from the trolley tracks.

No further information was immediately available from police.