SAN DIEGO – A man was jailed early Friday on suspicion he twice stabbed another man in a fight in the City Heights area, police said.

Officers identified the suspect as 27-year-old Josue Linares Chavez. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail at about 1 a.m. and faces a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Police responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of University Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. That’s where police say Chavez and another man got into the fight. It was not disclosed what prompted the altercation or if the two men knew previously knew each other.

The result left the other man, who wasn’t publicly identified, with “serious” injuries, Heims said. He was transported to an area hospital where he required surgery.

No further information about the incident was shared.

Those with information to share with investigators were asked to call San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.