SAN DIEGO — Lookout for a sea of pink this weekend as 1,700 people walk across San Diego wearing the color of the fight against breast cancer.

The 19th annual Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk brings people from all over the country in America’s Finest City to walk 60 miles in three days.

The opening ceremonies kicked off early Friday morning at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Irma Hicks, from San Diego, and her crew are walking for Maria Lopez Corona.

“My mom,” Hicks said. “She’s still battling cancer 17 years and she’s still here.”

Thousands of people gather to raise funds and support for Komen’s mission which is to save lives.

FOX 5 met folks from Boston and Tennessee, like the Gentry family.

“Seven years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and I was shocked and immediately got support all the way… and now, I’m cured,” Tiffany Gentry said.

Each participant raised at least $2,300. The individual who raised the highest amount managed to raise more than $37,000.

Everyone will walk 20 miles a day. On Friday, they will walk through Del Mar, La Jolla and then end the of the day near Pacific Beach at Crown point shores.

“If I can say one thing, ladies do your mammogram, it saved my wife.” Scott Gentry said.

The walk concludes Sunday at Waterfront Park around 4 p.m.