SAN DIEGO — Police are on the hunt for a gunman who opened fire on two victims at San Diego Central Library in downtown Tuesday, killing one of them.

FOX 5 got access to surveillance video showing a man with a gun running from the scene moments after the shooting.

Surveillance footage from Hob Coffee shows customers running from their seats. Moments later, an individual wearing a ski mask with a gun in hand is seen running away.

“There was some sort of interaction right in the foyer of the library, right at the entrance, during which our suspect produced a firearm, began firing at the people over there,” said San Diego Police Homicide Unit Lieutenant Jud Campbell. “Obviously striking two of them.”

The shooting took place in broad daylight just after noon right outside the library near Petco Park. Neighbors captured cell phone footage showing officers rendering first aid to save the victims’ lives. Sadly, one man died at the scene.

“You saw one guy still moving a little bit and the guy they were administering CPR to for like five to eight minutes, there was a lot of blood so you kind of assume that he wasn’t going to make it,” neighbor Justin Mikelson said.

Police described the victims as two men in their 20s. The second victim suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body and is expected to survive. Police described the suspect as a man wearing dark clothing.

“Just a black male, probably six-foot, six-two somewhere in there. Slim build. Wearing black sweatpants. White-lettering side, black pullover,” said a witness who would only give his name as Richard. “And I went ‘ahhh, he’s up to no good.’”

Police identified the man who died, but have not released his identity. They say they are collecting evidence, surveillance footage and witness statements to find the suspect.