Turn in unwanted guns for gift cards this Saturday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LA MESA, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is offering gift cards worth up to $200 for guns surrendered at an event Saturday.

The latest “guns for gift cards” event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the La Mesa Civic Center, located at 4825 Date Avenue. The sheriff’s department said guns must be in working order. A $100 gift card is offered for handguns, rifles and shotguns while turning in an assault weapon can net a $200 card.

Anyone planning to come to the event is asked to place their unloaded gun in the trunk of their car. A deputy will provide further instructions.

Attendees can remain anonymous with no questions asked and all guns collected will be destroyed, the sheriff’s department said. See more information from authorities here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News