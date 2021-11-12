Turn in unwanted guns for gift cards this Saturday

LA MESA, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is offering gift cards worth up to $200 for guns surrendered at an event Saturday.

The latest “guns for gift cards” event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the La Mesa Civic Center, located at 4825 Date Avenue. The sheriff’s department said guns must be in working order. A $100 gift card is offered for handguns, rifles and shotguns while turning in an assault weapon can net a $200 card.

Anyone planning to come to the event is asked to place their unloaded gun in the trunk of their car. A deputy will provide further instructions.

Attendees can remain anonymous with no questions asked and all guns collected will be destroyed, the sheriff’s department said. See more information from authorities here.