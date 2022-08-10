SAN ONOFRE BEACH, Calif. — When do you get to see athletes compete in different sports on the professional level? Surfercross gives them that chance.

The event brings surfing and Motocross athletes together, each competing in the other extreme sport.

“You get to respect each others’ sports,” said Jeremy Albrecht, owner of Surfercross.

Athletes from all over the country come to the event, even local pros.

“Biggest heavy hitters on the motocross side, then on the surfing side you got some world champs..it’s just the coolest atmosphere,” local motocross athlete Tyler Jensma said.

The competition is split into two days. Day one, motocross team races. Day two, team surfing competition. The event is invite only and it’s free.

The 23-year-old event keeps bringing people back wanting more.

“I’ve surfed some big waves but nothing in my life has ever compared to being on the motocross track with all those pros out yesterday,” local surfer Skip Mccullough said.