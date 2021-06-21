Supporters plan to rally during Larry Millete court hearing on gun violence restraining order

SAN DIEGO — The husband of missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete is scheduled to have a hearing Tuesday on a temporary gun violence restraining order issued against him in May.

“Six months into this, we’re hoping for a progress in the case and tomorrow’s a big day we’re looking forward to,” said Brian Ruiz, member of the #TeamMaya group.

Millete’s friends, family and supporters have been working for more than half the year searching for her and for answers after she vanished Jan. 7. In the weeks and months since the 40-year-old mother of three last was seen, Chula Vista police investigators have interviewed dozens of people and written more than 40 search warrants while numerous searches of the terrain in the community surrounding Millete’s home have turned up few clues to her whereabouts.

In the May 5 restraining order — issued two days before police search Millete’s home as part of their investigation — Larry Millete is accused possessing an illegal assault weapon and unregistered firearms.

A gun violence restraining order prohibits an individual from possessing or buying guns, ammunition or magazines, according to the San Diego County Superior Court website.

But in a nearly 80-page filing last week, Larry Millete argues he needs the guns to protect his family after receiving threatening letters and accusatory text messages since his wife’s disappearance. He also argues some of the guns are now legal, due to recent rulings on assault rifles in the state of California.

The filing by Millete states that the way he’s been treated by police, how he’s been portrayed in the local news media and the threats he’s received from the public have created a “toxic environment” for him and his children in the past six months.

The hearing will be closed to the public, but #TeamMaya will be outside rallying for justice.

“That’s just another way to show support for the family,” Manita Gordon-Hurt said. “The family can’t always be at every event, but there are people that are able to stand in the gap for the family and be present when they can’t.”

Nobody knows what the outcome of Tuesday’s court hearing will be. Supporters of #TeamMaya remain hopeful for progress in the case, any break that might help the community find Maya.

Maricris and Richard Drouaillet, Maya’s sister and brother-in-law who live in Riverside County, said that they are hopeful the judge will make the right decision for the safety of the Millete children. They are not expected to be in San Diego for Tuesday’s hearing.

Larry’s lawyer did not respond to a reporter’s request for comment on the upcoming hearing.

And still, the search for Millete marches on this week. A group from #TeamMaya plans to hold a prayer walk and vigil Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at De Anza Cove Park in Mission Bay.