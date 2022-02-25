SAN DIEGO — The emotional and taxing week for Ukrainians in San Diego ended with a candlelight vigil Friday at Balboa Park outside the House of Ukraine.

The House of Ukraine has been open since the Russian invasion began and board members say it will be open every day for the next week at least.

“Your support means the world to us, you don’t know what a difference it makes to see all these people,” Vera Skop said.

The area is the home base for Ukrainians in San Diego to come together for support and Friday they were joined by many even outside their own culture. Representatives from both the House of Mexico and the House of USA were there to stand with Ukraine in solidarity.

Candles were lit, songs were sung, and more prayers were prayed as Ukrainians continue to cry out for help.

“Hear the voice of our prayers. Protect all the people of Ukraine during this time of hardship and have mercy on his servants,” Father Yurii Sas said.

The gathering was one of many already taken place this week in San Diego since the Russian attack on Ukraine began.

“The past two days have been exhausting, but we don’t have bombs overhead, we don’t wake up to sirens, we are here as a group to acknowledge our fears and our tears,” Skop said.

Local Ukrainians are leaning on each other more than ever as many of their loved ones remain in Ukraine through the tumultuous time.

“They don’t want to leave their hometown and their motherland. They love it, they love the culture, the language, the values,” Roman Chyrkov said.

Peaceful rallies in support of Ukraine will be held at Balboa Park Saturday at noon and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in the main plaza.