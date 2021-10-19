Supervisors to consider regional Vote Center model

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher will introduce a policy Tuesday for the County of San Diego to adopt the regional Vote Center model outlined in the California Voter’s Choice Act.

If supported, voter access will be expanded because all voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot and traditional polling locations will be replaced with regional Vote Centers.

“Vote centers will be open more days, provide more services and create a more convenient voting experience for San Diegans,” Fletcher said. “Our democracy is stronger when more people participate, and adopting the vote center model like 25 other counties in California is a good way for us to increase participation.”

Vote centers would go into effect for the June 2022 gubernatorial primary election if approved on Tuesday. If passed, all active voters will be mailed a ballot with pre-paid postage, which can be returned by mail, at drop- off locations or the vote center; vote centers will be open for four days including Election Day, and some vote centers will be open up to 10 days prior to Election Day; and vote centers can offer replacement ballots, language assistance, and same-day voter registration.

According to Fletcher, the centers have been shown to support increased voter participation amongst historically marginalized communities of color and youth.

Fifteen California counties, representing nearly 50% of California voters — including Los Angeles County and Orange County — have already moved to the vote center model.

The Secretary of State has confirmed ten additional counties that will transition to VCA in 2022. These include Alameda, Kings, Marin, Merced, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Ventura and Yolo counties. These 25 counties that have already transitioned or will transition to the VCA in 2022 represent a total of 13,604,289 registered voters, or nearly 62% of California voters, as of Aug. 31.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.