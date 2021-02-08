Supervisors seek $30 million for small businesses

SAN DIEGO — In a bipartisan effort, two San Diego County Supervisors are pushing for $30 million in relief funds for struggling small business owners.

“Our message to San Diego County small businesses is clear: We hear you, we’re with you and more help is on the way,” Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer said.

She joined Supervisor Joel Anderson Monday at the County Administration Building to call for the allocation of the funds. They are contingent on Congress and its approval of the latest COVID-19 federal stimulus package.

Lawson-Remer and Anderson said the county must take action now to approve the funds for small businesses, so they can immediately distribute them once they are available.

“This is another step towards a better future. It’s important to note that we are working together for a common solution to lift everybody in our community,” Anderson, a Republican, said. Lawson-Remer is a Democrat.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the matter Tuesday.