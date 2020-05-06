Supervisors reject hazard pay for county workers but OK emergency childcare vouchers

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors said no to hazard pay for frontline county workers but unanimously approved $5 million emergency childcare vouchers for workers and their families.

The money will come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Supervisor Dianne Jacob made an amendment to make the funds contingent on the city of San Diego also contributing $5 million from its CARES Act funding, for a total of $10 million.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the vouchers will “not only alleviate a financial burden but will increase access to childcare and allow them to focus on performing their essential services. We are hopeful the city of San Diego will join us and contribute.”

The board also unanimously approved a six-month waiver of fees for inspections associated with environmental health, agriculture weights and measures, plan checks for tenant improvements, and air pollution control permit renewals.

Supervisor Jim Desmond — who recently sponsored the proposal along with Supervisor Kristin Gaspar — said the waiver will help local farmers, restaurants, salons, kennels, manufacturers and the medical industry. Gaspar said the action offers “some level of certainty. These recommendations are an investment.”

Another COVID-19 proposal by Fletcher to offer hazard pay to essential county workers died for lack of a second motion.

Cox said that considering the county’s long-term expenses in responding to the coronavirus, it was unwise to approve hazard pay.

Desmond said frontline employees are “doing God’s work,” but the county needs to open up its economy for the 25 percent of residents who aren’t getting a paycheck at all.

“In the long run, they’re the ones paying your salaries,” he added.

Fletcher later said he was disappointed by the board’s lack of support.

“Available federal funds could be utilized for this simple step to show respect and appreciation for county employees who are putting their lives at risk to serve our community,” he said.