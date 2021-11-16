Supervisors push to support the end of offshore drilling

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will be addressing the elimination of offshore oil drilling along the coast at Tuesday morning’s meeting.

Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer are introducing the resolution to stand with Congressman Mike Levin in his call to stop offshore drilling. If passed, the resolution would support the American Coasts and Oceans Protection Act, which Levin introduced earlier this year.

“I appreciate Congressman Levin’s action and we plan to show that we stand unified in supporting clean water and clean beaches free from oil pollution,” Fletcher said.

On Oct. 1, tens of thousands of gallons of oil spilled out into the ocean off the coast of Huntington Beach and the fallout was felt locally.

“The recent oil spill showed us that this can impact us all, with tar balls washing ashore across San Diego County,’ said Fletcher.

There have been six major spills of the coast of California throughout the last 50 years causing major pollution and damage.

“The Amplify oil spill drove home this is not a danger that’s in the future, but it’s a danger that’s in the present,” Lawson-Remer said.

Levin’s American Coasts and Oceans Protection Act would stop any new drilling activity off the coast of Southern California. Levin said he appreciates San Diego County supervisors looking to endorse the bill and will keep fighting to get it signed into law.

The Board of Supervisors will officially vote on whether to support the bill at Tuesday’s 9 a.m. meeting.