Supervisors plan to continue fight against strip clubs open during pandemic

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County supervisors plan to continue their fight against strip clubs remaining open during the pandemic, even if a judge ultimately rules against them.

On a 3-2 vote Wednesday, supervisors approved a decision to appeal if a judge next week rules that two local adult entertainment establishments, Pacers Showgirls International and Cheetahs Gentleman’s Club, can remain open. The next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

County officials have deemed strip clubs non-essential and unsafe during the ongoing pandemic.

“They’re also clearly a higher risk,” Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Wednesday’s during the county’s COVID-19 news briefing. “I’m guessing most folks aren’t going there with all the members of their household, so you have multiple households interacting together in a high-risk setting and so we ordered them closed.”

Both Pacers and Cheetahs have fought back against state and local restrictions with a lawsuit filed against San Diego County and the state government. They won their latest battle in court in early November when a judge issued a preliminary injunction, essentially protecting the establishments from enforcement actions by state and local officials.

Although allowed to operate indoors under the current injunction, both clubs still are subject to the state’s 10 p.m. curfew.

When a reporter called Cheetahs on Wednesday, they said closing time there was 11 p.m.

“If we lose this hearing, we will appeal that hearing which means the majority of the board of supervisors do believe that strip clubs are not essential and ought not be open in a time when we have a regional stay-at-home order and a global pandemic,” Fletcher said.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, the lawyer representing Pacers called the vote “unfortunate,” adding Pacers and Cheetahs have a right to free expression.

“Unfortunately, the County has singled out adult entertainment venues for closure without any proof that live adult entertainment has resulted or will result in COVID-19 transmission,” lawyer Jason P. Saccuzzo said. “We believe and continue to believe that any attempt by the County to bar all live adult entertainment is a clear violation of the First Amendment.

“At the same time, we remain committed to providing a safe environment for patrons, performers, and employees, and we will operate consistent with the direction of the Court.”

Supervisors Jim Desmond and Kristin Gaspar voted against filing an appeal. Desmond, who has been critical of strip clubs staying open in the past, called it “a legal issue, not a moral issue.”

“If a business can operate safely, they should be able to open,” Desmond said in an emailed statement. “We shouldn’t be picking winners and losers based on if we like the business or not. We voted on appealing these decisions and I don’t think we should spend more of the taxpayers dollars, when there are bigger issues out there, right now. Also, I think it’s vital we get our churches open, especially during the holiday season.”