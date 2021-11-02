Supervisors consider establishing regional film office

SAN DIEGO — County leaders could soon vote on whether to establish a new regional film office.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said San Diego is the best location for filmmakers to work, and having a regional film commission could help the county serve as a one-stop shop for the movie industry.

According to his office, a regional film office will expand the film industry in San Diego while creating new job opportunities and growing the local economy. Fletcher said during the 35 years of the San Diego Film Commission, which went dormant in 2013, an estimated $64 million was generated for the county each year.

The existing San Diego Film Office provides services including permitting and connecting productions to contacts within partner cities, production facilitation, locations services, providing resources for the local film industry, and promoting the region as a film-friendly destination, according to the website.

Fletcher said a regional center would also bring a boost to the tourism industry, which took a major hit during the pandemic.

Those in support of establishing the San Diego Regional Film Office say it’s a no-brainer since San Diego is home to some of the best venues, including USS Midway, the new Rady Shell, Seaport Village and the iconic Imperial Beach pier.

The board of supervisors was meeting Tuesday to discuss the proposal.