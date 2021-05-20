Supervisors approve pilot program for Valley Center seniors, youth

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An intergenerational pilot program for Valley Center was unanimously approved Wednesday by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The board’s vote on a proposal from Supervisor Jim Desmond was the first step towards creating a center that will offer community services and programs to senior citizens and young people.

According to Desmond’s office, the intergenerational center model “is well suited near existing or planned county facilities, such as parks, libraries or (county-run) Live Well centers.”

The intergenerational program will also utilize existing locations and programs in Valley Center, Desmond said.

Desmond said that during previous community meetings, “we heard loud and clear about having a place for activities” in Valley Center, which currently has no place for youngsters or senior citizens to gather.

“Even though we’re coming out of the pandemic, we must do all we can to help older people get back into society.” Desmond added.

Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer will create the pilot program, which can be replicated in other unincorporated communities, and report back to the board within 180 days for final approval.

