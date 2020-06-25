Supervisors approve County Housing Authority budget

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A $178 million budget for San Diego County’s Housing Authority for the 2020-21 fiscal year was unanimously approved Wednesday by the Board of Supervisors.

The Housing Authority operates several programs benefiting 11,000 low-income households in the county’s unincorporated areas. It also offers programs in Chula Vista, Coronado, Del Mar, El Cajon, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista.

The Housing Authority is funded by a variety of local sources, along with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The motion to approve the budget was part of the consent calendar of Wednesday’s board meeting, which was held via teleconference.