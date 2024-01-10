SAN DIEGO — There were some passionate arguments during the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday where the board discussed how to spend millions put aside in an “evergreen fund” leftover from federal allocations during the pandemic through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP).

Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer introduced a proposal aiming to make long-term investments in issues dealing with homeless healthcare. Two allocations totaling $21 million for recuperative beds and workforce wellness were approved by the Board in a 4-0 vote.

“We’re looking at mostly investing in more recuperative care beds, modeled on a program that’s already working very well. We will invest about $8 million upfront to build out the facility and that would pay for itself,” Lawson-Remer said.

The federal government will match funds if the programs meet certain criteria. But it has to be allocated by the end of the year.

“We’d be able to get federal reimbursement up to probably more than $35 million over five years,” she said. “It would be more in the long-term to pay for the ongoing operation and maintenance. So, a little bit of money on the front end from the county will bring back multiple more from the federal government long-term.”

Of the more than 200 people who either spoke in person, called in or emailed, overwhelmingly in favor of adding more recuperative care beds for homeless who otherwise are forced out of a hospital bed and end up with nowhere to go but back on the streets, where they deteriorate further, and allocation of funds for the desperately needed behavioral health care workforce, which is on track to be about 18,000 shy of what is needed in the San Diego region.

“We need to invest funds to create safe places for unhoused people being discharged from hospitals to make sure that they get medical help,” said one formerly homeless speaker, adding, “recuperative care is one solution. These facilities provide medical support and also frees up space in the hospitals.”

Another speaker was a nurse, who says she knows from experience how tough the job can be.

“It can be dangerous and causes burnout with even the most trained staff. Being short-staffed causes stress. Some nurses will be taking care of 32 patients by themselves. This is a dangerous practice for our residents and nurses.”

The board will meet next in February to discuss how the remaining $59.6 million will be allocated.