SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson released a memorandum Wednesday asking two county department leaders for more help in clearing homeless encampments along public roadways.

In a formal request sent to Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins- Meyer and Sheriff Anthony Ray, Anderson urged them “to take action mirroring recent action by the California Department of Transportation to remove encampments along public roadways that pose critical safety concerns.”

San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson on Friday, July 16, 2021.

According to a statement from Anderson’s office, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on April 27 upheld Caltrans’ clearing of an encampment in the Berkeley area.

Gov. Gavin Newsom “is taking action to protect lives by clearing dangerous encampments on roadways and the county should be working in step with our state partners,” Anderson said.

The memorandum cites an encampment in an unincorporated area near El Cajon, which is part of Anderson’s district. Anderson added that the county Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities has spent two months attempting to connect homeless people at the encampment to resources, and housed over 60.

However, “we cannot wait for someone to be injured or killed by a car before we take the next step to clear the tents that remain on this busy, dangerous street,” he added.

Robbins-Meyer, in a statement released by the county Communications Office, said the county “is reviewing options to provide a safe and compassionate solution in response to Supervisor Anderson’s request. As the supervisor noted, 60 people previously in the area have already been connected with housing.”

It was unclear if Ray had responded to Anderson’s memorandum.

In the memo, dated Friday, Anderson wrote that despite various efforts, “the county continues to experience challenges in managing regional homelessness, including the recent proliferation of a homeless encampment located along North Magnolia Avenue.

“Since March, we have focused numerous county resources and personnel, including the involvement of housing, mental health, law enforcement and public works staff, to assist those living in this encampment,” the memo stated. “We also deployed a multitude of resources on April 29, conducting a large-scale outreach event to bolster our efforts to transition individuals from the street to housing.

“I am requesting that your teams take action similar to that used by Caltrans to address the ongoing health and safety risks present at the North Magnolia Avenue encampment,” Anderson wrote.

Anderson and Undersheriff Kelly Martinez held a news conference at the encampment on April 29 in response to residential concerns.

