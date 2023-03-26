SAN DIEGO — Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced Sunday that he will be checking into an inpatient treatment center for post-traumatic stress and alcohol abuse.

Fletcher, who announced a bid for the California State Senate in February, will begin medical leave to receive care and forgo his campaign for higher office to focus on his health.

His office said that they will remain open to serve constituents in the district the Supervisor represents.

Read the full statement from Fletcher’s office below:

“For many years, I have been suffering from devastating post traumatic stress associated with combat piled on top of intense childhood trauma that has been exacerbated by alcohol abuse. While I have shared some of these challenges publicly, they run much deeper than I have acknowledged. Outwardly, I have projected calm and composure. Internally, I have been waging a struggle that only those closest to me have seen; the detrimental impact on my relationships, mood, and inability to sleep.

“I have to seek help. With the recommendation of my therapist and the insistence of my wife, this week I will be checking into an extended inpatient treatment center for post traumatic stress, trauma and alcohol abuse. I have no doubt I will not only make a full recovery, but will come back stronger, more connected and present. However, it is clear I need to focus on my health and my family and do not have the energy to simultaneously pursue a campaign for the State Senate.

“I am grateful to the full love and unconditional support of my wife, family and friends.”