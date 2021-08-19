SuperLotto Plus ticket with five numbers sold in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold in Chula Vista and is worth $7,732.

There were three other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number. The others were sold at a gas station in downtown Los Angeles, a snack shop in Carson and a liquor store in Sunnyvale in Silicon Valley. They are also worth $7,732, the California Lottery announced.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $10 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 9, 22, 38, 39, 45 and the Mega number was 2. The jackpot was $9 million.

The drawing was the third since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.