SAN DIEGO — A SuperLotto Plus ticket with five matching numbers in Wednesday’s drawing was sold at a San Diego grocery store.

The ticket, worth, $10,653, was sold at the Ralphs at 6670 Montezuma Road in the College Area, according to California Lottery.

Two tickets worth the same amount were also sold at 7-Eleven convenience stories in Los Angeles and La Habra.

No tickets were sold with all six numbers.