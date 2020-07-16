SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 numbers sold in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) – A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a convenience store in Lemon Grove and is worth $16,901, the California Lottery announced.

The store is located at 7607 Broadway.

Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number was sold at a discount store in Anaheim and is also worth $16,901.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 7, 25, 34, 40, 44 and the Mega number was 26. The jackpot was $23 million.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $24 million.

The drawing was the 17th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.