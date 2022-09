SAN DIEGO — A SuperLotto Plus player who bought their ticket at a San Diego liquor store matched five numbers in Wednesday’s drawing.

The ticket, worth $16,678, was sold at Bi-Rite Market at 2228 First Avenue in Bankers Hill, according to the California Lottery.

One other ticket worth the same amount was sold at a convenience store in Maxwell, CA.

No tickets were sold that matched all five numbers and the sixth Mega Number, which would have a prize worth $24,000,000.