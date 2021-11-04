SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 numbers sold at San Diego liquor store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a liquor store in San Diego and is worth $37,193, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 14, 15, 37, 40, 47 and the Mega number was 4. The jackpot was $31 million.

Bay Ho Liquor & Deli, where the ticket in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, is located at 4031 Avati Drive.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $32 million.

The drawing was the 25th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

