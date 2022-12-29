SAN DIEGO — A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.

Although the winning ticket wasn’t for the big $19 million jackpot, which requires matching five numbers plus the mega number, it was instead for the second prize 5/5 ticket worth $11,563, the CA Lottery announced Wednesday.

Anyone who purchased a ticket at Adams Wine & Spirits, located at 2740 Adams Avenue, should check to see if they have the following winning numbers:

11, 23, 28, 30, 43 and Mega number: 8

“There was no jackpot winner for this draw. But there are 103,597 winning tickets and the jackpot just got bigger!” the CA Lottery stated on its website.

Other tickets that matched five numbers were sold in Fullerton and Alhambra.

Another drawing will be held on Saturday.