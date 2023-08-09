Backpack with an assortment of school supplies.

SAN DIEGO — It’s back-to-school for San Diego’s youth this month, which means it’s time for new backpacks and supplies.

The County of San Diego Communications Office said Tuesday that Child Support Services is here to help.

Dubbed Super Saturday, this community event will be held Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Department of Child Support Services central office. This is located at 3666 Kearny Villa Rd.

County officials says hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away to families who attend, while supplies last.

The event comes amid Child Support Awareness Month, which the county celebrates every August by helping families with back-to-school financial costs.

These supplies were made available through donations from Child Support staff, local businesses, community organizations, and a substantial donation from San Diego Padres pitcher Michael Wacha and his wife Sarah.

Child Support Services says its recognizes local families may be experiencing the rising costs associated with basic living expenses. County officials say Super Saturday “can boost a child’s confidence and self-esteem as they start a new school year.”

The following services will also be available during the event:

Live Well on Wheels mobile bus to help with aid eligibility.

Office of Emergency Services to provide disaster preparedness information.

County Department of Human Resources to offer job opportunities.

Animal Services to help families adopt a pet (adoption fees waived in August).

Public Defender’s Fresh Start Program to help with criminal record relief.

Also, various community-based organizations will provide employment, housing and legal assistance.

Super Saturday is open to public with the county welcoming all families across the region.