SAN DIEGO — Super Bowl Sunday calls for food, drink and cheer — and that’s exactly what a restaurant owner in Rancho Bernardo is bringing to the table.

Charlie Boghosian, the owner and chef at Chicken Charlie’s, joined FOX 5 Sunday morning to preview what football fans and food enthusiasts can expect if swinging by his establishment at 12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd.

Known by some as “the Fry Guy” or “the Fry King,” Charlie says starters are his favorite.

“Super Bowl is like finger foods, right? And that’s my kind of food, appetizers, because you can have so much fun with those,” he said. “It’s so exciting.”

From frog legs to bacon wrapped pickles, Maui chicken and pineapple bowls, Chicken Charlie’s will have unique concoctions for everyone to try. And let’s not forget one of the restaurant’s number one dishes — chickens and waffles!

Chicken Charlie’s also has three flavors of KoolAid on tap.

“It’s a fun day — it’s time to eat, drink and celebrate and laugh with the family and that’s my favorite part,” said Charlie.

For those still pondering what Super Bowl Sunday appetizer to make on game day, “the Fry Guy” has released his Chicken Charlie’s meatball recipe.

Chicken Charlie’s Meatballs

Ingredients:

— Frozen meatballs (2 ounces)

— Brown sugar

— Cayenne Pepper

— Aleppo Pepper (optional)

— Salt

— Bacon (1 pound, thin cut)

— Toothpicks (must be long enough to hold a meatball)

Directions:

— Preheat oven to 350 degrees

— Wrap each meatball with bacon and put a toothpick through the center to hold it in place.

— Mix brown sugar and seasonings. Then roll each meatball in the sugar mixture.

— Bake for approximately 35 minutes, then pull meatballs put of the oven and turn them over.

— Bake for roughly 35 more minutes or until cooked through.

— Enjoy!

Don’t feel like cooking today? You can always save this appetizer recipe for another special occasion.