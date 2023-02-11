SAN DIEGO — People in San Diego are planning how and where they want to watch the Super Bowl.

“We are looking for another win, we think Mahomes is going to bring it to us,” said Joe Saitta, a Kansas City resident visiting his son in Los Angeles.

Saitta is sporting his team’s colors, the Kansas City Chiefs, ahead of the big game.

Super Bowl Sunday is a family tradition for Saitta, which is why he and his wife made sure to spend it with their son at his Los Angeles apartment.

“We have a large extended family in Kansas City so we thought we would make the trip out for him because we wanted to make sure he had someone to root for the chiefs with in LA,” Saitta explained.

People are not forgetting about the snacks.

“Whatever my wife makes. I think we are going to have homemade pizza, and of course chips and salsa and all the fixings,” Saitta said.

“Tequila and tacos, let’s do it!” said Franco Resendiz, a San Diego resident.

“I’m hoping the chiefs win, I’m not going to lie but tacos and tequila too,” said Alexander Chavez, Resendiz’s friend.

The friends said they are going wherever the drinks are flowing.

It is going to be a first-time experience for first-time U.S. visitors, Hamza Bouayea and Wassim Dahmane, who are from France.

“And for the first time we can watch it during the daylight because I used to watch the Super Bowl at home but it was like 3 a.m., kind of late,” Dahmane said.

Bouayea and Dahmane are now living in Los Angeles.

“It’s like the World Cup for soccer so I think it will be exciting, but I don’t know at all what it will be,” Bouayae said.

Dahmane added, “it’s the biggest event that happens in the U.S. every year and it seems super exciting.”

Many eyes will be glued to the million-dollar Super Bowl commercials.

“I can’t wait to see the advertising because I think the ads for Super Bowl are awesome,” Bouayea said.

The half-time show featuring Rihanna might be the bigger draw from some people.

“And Rihanna’s performance too,” Dahmane said.

FOX 5 asked Dahmane and Bouayea if they are looking forward to Rihanna’s performance.

“Of course, we do. Diamonds in the sky and all that. I have an album,” Bouayae and Dahmane said.

“Rihanna better play ‘S&M,’ ‘Only Girl (In the World),’ ‘Kiss It Better, ‘Love on the Brain.’ It’s Rihanna Sunday, that’s all it is. It’s Rihanna Sunday,” two people in Gaslamp told FOX 5.