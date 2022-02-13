Super Bowl fans pack Gaslamp Quarter bars for watch parties

SAN DIEGO — On Super Bowl Sunday, all that is needed is good company and a good seat to have a good time.

Crowds secured their spot in front of flat screen TVs at bars and restaurants in the Gaslamp Quarter to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

“We just wanted the vibe for downtown, we just got dropped off, we were walking around and it just looked fun here,” said Emilee Sierra, a Rams fan.

Along Fifth Ave and Market Street, crews with the Gaslamp Quarter Association set up free blow-up games, including a field goal and quarterback challenge.

For some people, it’s all about the halftime show.

“It was a really good surprise, it was just a throwback. It was all California people, just West Coast,” said Joann Naoum, a Rams fan.

“I actually saw Anderson Paak on the drums. I would have liked to see him sing and dance but he was in the back, so that was cool. I’m a Big Snoop Dog fan and Mary J,” Bengals fan Lauren Gentzler said.

By the third quarter, the drinks were flowing at American Junkie, who catered to fans of both teams.

“Dos Equis, our Mexican lagers, have been going like crazy,” said Megan, server at American Junkie. “This is the Super Bowl of super bowls for serving. It’s been great there, the crowd is amazing, the game’s great.”

Rams fans stayed out late Sunday night celebrating their NFL victory.

“We need this one for L.A., to represent and to take the state,” said Rick Phelps, a Rams fan.