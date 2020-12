SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking people to avoid Sunrise Highway as they report wait times of up to four hours to get up to Mt. Laguna.

The Border Communications Center said an officer reported a 4-hour wait to get up the mountain with gridlocked traffic.

Per El Cajon CHP there is heavy traffic on Sunrise HWY. they are asking people to avoid the area. According to one officer on scene it’s about a 4hr wait to to get up the mountain with gridlocked traffic. As of right now EB and WB OFR’s to Sunrise Hwy are closed. — Border Communications Center (@CHP_BCC) December 29, 2020

Off-ramps to Sunrise Highway are closed because of “snow and too much traffic,” Caltrans San Diego said.

!!traffic advisory!! the sunrise hwy on-and-off-ramps from old hwy 80 are now closed due to poor weather. in #SanDiego on Sunrise Hwy Both NB/SB at Old Hwy 80 #SDtraffic https://t.co/m44DG45MF1 — TTWN San Diego (@TotalTrafficSD) December 29, 2020

EB and WB I-8 off-ramps to Sunrise Highway, all lanes are closed due to snow and too much traffic. pic.twitter.com/WtPoeK99zY — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 29, 2020