Sunrise ceremony honors fallen service members

SAN DIEGO — A sunrise ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery honored fallen service members and their families on Memorial Day.

The San Diego chapter of the Truman National Security Project hosted the private ceremony with local leaders in attendance. Following a short program, wreaths were laid on the graves of men and women killed in battle.

HAPPENING NOW: A sunrise ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery honoring the brave men and women who died in service. This year it’s a private event featuring stories from veterans and military families who lost a loved one. #MemorialDay2021 @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/65aTUyq0us — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) May 31, 2021

A second virtual ceremony is planned at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery beginning at 10 a.m.

Online or in-person events were also planned in Coronado, Mt. Soledad, the Midway Museum and Miramar National Cemetery, among others. The San Diego Tourism Authority put together a list with some of the planned ceremonies for those looking for more details.