SAN DIEGO — A beautiful time-lapse video shows neon blue waves in La Jolla this week as the popular bioluminescence phenomenon returns to San Diego’s shores.

The video was shot by photographer Brian McClean, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran who shared images of the glowing surf on Thursday evening.

The dazzling display of bioluminescence goes hand in hand with what scientists call a “red tide.” It refers to a significant build-up of tiny organisms called dinoflagelattes, specifically the species Lingulodinium polyedra, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography explains.

This common member of the Southern California plankton family has a reddish-brown color. When it accumulates significantly — sometimes called a “bloom” — the water can take on a red tint on sunny days. That’s because the phytoplankton are gathering near the surface, scientists say.

At night, things take a turn for the spectacular. The churning sea jostles the tiny organisms, which produces a chemical reaction that emits a neon blue glow.

Once residents catch sight of the phenomenon, the timing window can be a little uncertain. Scientists say previous events have lasted anywhere from one week to a month or more. Scripps has been keeping an eye on this latest bloom since at least March 2.

If you’re trying to take a look for yourself, it’s best to wait until later in the evening.

“Bioluminescent displays are viewed best from a dark beach at least two hours after sunset, though visibility is not guaranteed,” Scripps explained in the 2020 blog post.

It’s difficult to say how often red tides occur, but scientists are developing tools that can help forecast their occurrence, Scripps research biologist Michael Latz said. Generally speaking, they are increasing in frequency, but more research is needed to understand the unpredictable phenomenon.

Generally, red tides are not thought to be harmful to humans, but some people are sensitive to the odor or to breathing in the air around them. The Southern California Coastal Ocean Observing System monitors the shoreline for any signs of toxic phenomena.

You can view more of McClean’s work on his professional website, on Facebook and @mccleanphotography on Instagram.