SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Students in East County San Diego headed back to class Wednesday.

It was the first day of school for the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, which serves a little more than 10,000 students in grades K-8.

There are 18 elementary schools, 5 academies and middle schools, 1 preschool and 1 transitional kindergarten in the district.

One of the schools FOX 5 visited on the first day back was Loma Elementary in Spring Valley, which has around 300 students. Teachers like Katy Eton said she had first day jitters just like the students.

And it wasn’t only the first day for students, it was also the first day for Tara Bernal, who is starting her first year as Principal of Loma Elementary. She said she was most excited to see all the student’s faces since masks are optional this school year.

FOX 5 did ask if the school is experiencing a teacher shortage like other places nationwide. Bernal said yes, but it’s mostly for substitutes and teachers who work with children who have special needs.

If you’re interested in applying, you can do so by going to the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District’s website.