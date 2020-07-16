Students return to campus at Poway’s Abraxas High

POWAY, Calif. – Classes began Thursday at Poway’s Abraxas High School.

The year-round continuation school part of the Poway Unified School District reopens with a blended learning plan for its students. Nearly 100 students in the school’s Transition Program — designed for young adults with developmental disabilities — are able to continue their education with a mix of in-person and distance learning.

If parents choose to send their students to school, officials say they will be split up into two groups with alternating schedules to ensure social distancing.

According to the school’s reopening plan, the school has implemented new health and safety guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among them:

Parents and guardians are asked to self-screen students each day before school to determine if their temperature is below 100 degrees and observe for symptoms;

Staff also are required to self-screen before leaving work each day;

All staff, students and visitors to the school will be screened with no-touch thermometers;

Multiple entrances and exits have been marked to ensure social distancing;

and all Poway Unified staff are required to wear face coverings on campus while students are being encouraged to use them, particularly when social distancing isn’t possible.

The school’s reopening plan is available in its entirety here.

The rest of the schools in Poway Unified are slated to reopen Aug. 19.