Students return to campus as some in-person classes resume at UCSD

SAN DIEGO – It’s the first week students are back on campus at UC San Diego.

More than 6,000 students moved into their dorms during a 10-day window granted by the university with another 1,800 who didn’t show up expected to join them in the future. This fall, 93% of classes at UCSD are being held online amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has impacted numerous facets of daily life including schedules of universities and colleges.

For UCSD junior student Ruben Manriquez, this year stands in stark contrast to his first two years in college.

“It’s so different because most of it is online, but I have seen everybody has their mask,” Manriquez said.

Among the 7% of in-person classes is Manriquez’s psychology class. Thus far, it’s gone well, he said, though he admits he was apprehensive about physically returning to class during a pandemic.

“They space out the chairs,” he said. “They block them off with papers, so you’re only allowed to sit in the empty chairs without a paper.”

As of Sept. 26, the university reported that 78 students have tested positive for the virus since March 23 along with 37 campus employees — a figure which also could include students — as well as 198 health employees. UCSD says thousands of coronavirus tests were administered to students in the 10 days they had to move in — only 10 students tested positive and more than 5,700 tested negative.

At San Diego State University, 1,100 students have had a positive coronavirus test. Eighty-seven such cases have been reported at the University of San Diego since Aug. 16.

“Yeah, the cases are up but I don’t go on to campus and I keep my distance socially, so I’m not too worried about that and I get tested once weekly,” said Andrew Serrano, a transfer student in his senior year at SDSU.

With it being his last year of undergraduate classes, he’s hoping it won’t end as it has started.

“It sucks because I wanted to graduate and walk,” he said. “I want my family to see me walk and so that’s a real big bummer. It’s just not going happen most likely.”