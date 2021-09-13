Students’ protest prompts police response at Grossmont Union High School

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities responded to students protesting Monday afternoon at Grossmont Union High School in El Cajon.

According to the school’s public information officer, Collin McGlashen, the protest was about the school dress code.

“When the lunch bell rang, many students refused to return to class,” McGlashen tweeted. “Based on the early information we have gathered, the event escalated…including apples and water bottles being thrown.”

McGlashen said law enforcement was required in order to calm the situation and keep students safe.

“Law enforcement remains on campus to ensure an orderly return to class so the school day can continue,” the school official said.

SkyFOX was over the scene where students could be seen rallying on campus and carrying a sign.

Check back for updates on this developing story.