MIRA MESA, Calif. — Students and staff were potentially exposed to tuberculosis at Mira Mesa High School between March 27 and June 14, according to Fernanda Lopez of the County of San Diego Communications Office.

According to Lopez, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency is working in close collaboration with officials at San Diego Unified High School District and Mira Mesa High School to notify those who could have been exposed to the disease.

The County has advised anyone with symptoms of TB to see their medical provider for testing.

“Symptoms of active TB most commonly include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer. “Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away.”

Blood tests and skin tests can help doctors determine whether someone has been infected with TB, according to Wooten. In some cases, those who have been infected won’t show signs of illness for long periods of time, said the County Public Health Officer.

Anyone who would like more information on the potential exposure at Mira Mesa High School has been directed to call the County TB Control Program at 619-692-8621.