SAN DIEGO — Students and teachers at High Tech Elementary in Pt. Loma are finding a way to bounce back after a thief made off with donations they raised for the San Diego Humane Society.

“They were so excited. They made posters to advertise the event, they went around and announced it to all the classes in our school, sent home emails to parents — so they were really excited,” said Jenny Merrill, teacher.

Merrill’s fifth-grade students started a semester project in October to raise money for homeless and injured pets.

“We reached our goal of $1,000 halfway through the month. So then we had to set another goal and we set it for only $1,500, but we ended up getting a little over $2,000. They were super excited that they doubled their original goal,” said Merrill.

After counting up the donations, nearly half were in coins.

“We spent hours with the kids, rolling the coins and teaching them how much goes into each roll and all that. Then we had to find a bank that could accept all of those rolls — which was a little bit of a challenge,” said Merrill.

Last week, Merrill and a co-worker went to a bank in Mission Valley to get cash for the coins.

“Unfortunately, their vaults weren’t big enough to accept that many coins. Within five minutes of us walking into the bank, we walked back out to my car and that’s when we saw that my window was smashed and my work backpack, which was under my front seat, was stolen,” said Merrill.

Around $1,300 in cash donations were also in the stolen backpack.

She said the thief likely didn’t see the coins in the back of her car.

“The lump sum of our donation was stolen and we had already promised the Humane Society that we were going to donate the amount that we earned. So I was disappointing my students, disappointing our school and disappointing the Humane Society at that point,” said Merrill.

To make up for the stolen donations, Merrill started a GoFundMe account, which has lifted the students’ spirits.

“They’re getting really excited about it too, and they’ve been sharing with their families. I think it’s getting them excited to try and fundraise again — so their hope is not lost,” said Merrill.