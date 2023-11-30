POWAY, Calif. — A Del Norte High School student and her parent are suing the Poway Unified School District over allegations of harassment and intimidation from the superintendent.

The lawsuit alleges Superintendent, Marian Phelps deprived some Del Norte Softball players of their First Amendment rights. The suit accuses Phelps of harassing, intimidating, and violating education laws when she personally text-messaged student-athletes.

“It’s a real stain on Poway’s record,” said Justin Reden, the lead attorney on the case.

The softball player, known as Jane Doe, alleges Phelps harassed and threatened her, along with other teammates, following a softball banquet in May.

“It’s regrettable, it’s unfortunate,” Reden said.

The attorney explained he first tried to get accountability through an administrative claim, but said the school board dismissed the claims.

“I was disappointed when I hear denial of things that I have evidence been provided to me, that says the opposite,” Reden said.

Jane Doe alleges Phelps harassed her and other teammates because her daughter “did not receive loud enough applause compared to other players” when receiving her “Most Valuable Player” award.

This is despite Reden showing FOX 5’s Alani Letang video of teammates cheering for Phelp’s daughter.

The lawsuit includes screenshots of Phelps texting a player after 11 p.m. on the night of the banquet. Another screenshot showed more than a 30-minute call with Phelps and the player, as seen in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit stated during the call, Phelps threatened them to not walk at graduation.

After a November board meeting, where the board agreed to investigate the softball program, Phelps denied the allegations.

“I’ve never talked to students making threats of them not graduating…all of those accusations are completely false and fabricated,” Phelps said to FOX 5 on Nov. 15.

“It’s very clear that then superintendent needed to be investigated and her behavior,” Reden said.

The lawsuit states the student again texted Phelps, several days after the initial phone call, trying to apologize, stating: “We were all excited for (the daughter)” at the time of the banquet.

Phelps responded and said the student changed her story and “it is what it is and we will follow up on our end from an administration standpoint,” according to the lawsuit.

“It’s pretty simple what went on, and I don’t know why the district has not self-corrected. I don’t know why the board of trustees did not terminate her,” Reden said.

The lawsuit alleges Phelp ordered an investigation into allegations Del Norte High School softball players bullied her daughter.

In July, the suit states, the Del Norte High School principal, Ty Eveleth, concluded Jane Doe may have “borderline” bullied Phelp’s daughter at the banquet.

The lawsuit provided a document called “Other Means of Correction Contract” for Jane Doe to sign acknowledging the findings. Reden said the document had to be signed within 16-hours or be banned from extracurricular activities.

On Aug. 15, Ty Eveleth notified Jane Doe and family via email that the student athlete is “precluded” from participating in extracurricular activities for the 2023-2024 school year.

Reden said he negotiated the situation by signing the form under protest and explanation to allow Jane Doe back into school activities.

“Basically, clarifying this is not an acknowledgment we are disputing, this this is under duress,” Reden said.

The lawsuit alleges Phelps concocted the false notion that Jane Doe influenced some or all senior players to withhold applause from her daughter.

According to the lawsuit, it alleges Phelps wanted to stop Jane Doe from competing for pitching time with her daughter or prevent her from playing altogether.

The suit states that during the phone call Phelps “persistently pursued a false conspiracy narrative, repeatedly probing her about the reasons for plaintiff’s purported animosity towards J.P. (Phelp’s daughter) and her alleged orchestration with the seniors to withhold applause for J.P. during her award recognition at the banquet.”

The lawsuit stated (line #55) the morning after Phelps interrogated the student, she called the plaintiff’s mother.

According to the suit, “plaintiff’s mother sought specifics regarding the allegations and any evidence or facts that might substantiate SUPERINTENDENT MARIAN PHELPS’ conspiracy claims. Faced with this request, SUPERINTENDENT MARIAN PHELPS was unable to provide the requested information and instead hinted at addressing the issue in what she described as a ‘punitive’ manner.”

According to the lawsuit, from May 31, 2023, through June 10, 2023, Phelps began posting cryptic messages online, including on Phelp’s Instagram. The suit alleges the messages were directed to or referring to Jane Doe, and perhaps some of the other softball players.

According to the lawsuit, plaintiff filed an appeal regarding the investigation.

“Ty Eveleth did not provide the details of the appeal process during the meeting but on July 5, 2023, he did outline the procedures and process of filing such an appeal with the link to the appeal paperwork, the lawsuit stated,” according to the lawsuit.

Ty Eveleth stated, “[o]ne of the topics that we did not fully discuss in our meeting Monday is the PUSD Policy for appealing a suspension. I am including it below, so that you are aware of a next step available to your family,” according to the lawsuit.

Reden said now they will take depositions with key players, gather documents and evidence and head to trial as soon as possible.

The lawsuit alleges Phelps never got permission from parents to have student’s phone numbers or call or text them. Poway Unified said they have not received a copy of the lawsuit as of Wednesday and cannot comment on pending litigation.

FOX 5 reached out to the district’s lawyers, Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo, and has not received a response as of Wednesday.