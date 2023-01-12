VISTA, Calif. — A student was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of bringing a ghost gun to a Vista high school, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, staff at Alta Vista High School contacted 18-year-old Eduardo Soto because he was believed to be intoxicated, Sgt. Andrew Brumfield said in a news release.

The student became aggressive while talking with school staff, pushing a staff member and prompting security to intervene, authorities said. While security was escorting Soto away, authorities said a blue and silver handgun fell out of his jacket pocket.

Soto was detained by school staff until deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station could arrive on campus.

In addition to the handgun, deputies found that Soto also was in possession of liquor, a handgun magazine and ammunition, Brumfield said.

The department said the handgun was a ghost gun, meaning it had no serial markings.

Soto was arrested and booked in the Vista Detention facility on suspicion of multiple charges, including possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a handgun while not the registered owner, possession of a ghost gun, carrying a handgun, possession of liquor on school property and battery on a school employee, according to Brumfield.

Soto did not make any threats toward the school, staff or students, the department said.