Student, 16, arrested on suspicion of defacing North County campus with hateful graffiti

A sign for the San Dieguito Union High School District as it appeared on Monday, March 29, 2021.

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNS) – A San Dieguito Academy High School student was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of defacing the campus with racist and homophobic graffiti on New Year’s Day.

The 16-year-old boy, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, allegedly spray-painted the bigoted slurs on an administration building at the Encinitas secondary school at about 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, causing about $700 worth of damage, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

After being taken into custody and questioned, the teen was released to the custody of his parents pending court proceedings, Sgt. Paul Michalke said.

“This case will be presented to the San Diego (County) District Attorney’s Office for prosecution and review,” the sergeant said.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.