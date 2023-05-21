A fire was reported Sunday, May 21, 2023 in the area of Carrizo Creek Road in Jacumba. (CAL Fire San Diego)

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters responded to a “well involved” structure fire in the Mountain Empire area of southeastern San Diego on Sunday afternoon.

CAL FIRE said the blaze was in the area of Carrizo Creek Road in Jacumba, near the Mica Gem Mine. They say the original call came in at 12:24 p.m. Sunday.

CAL FIRE says the blaze extended to a nearby motor home and for a moment was getting closer to a brush area. Shortly before 3 p.m., fire officials confirmed the blaze was completely contained.

The structure was a total loss and two sheds were also destroyed, according to CAL FIRE. One person was reported to be displaced as a result of this incident.

No injuries were reported in connection to this fire.