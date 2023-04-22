Crews on the scene of a RV trailer fire in Ramona on Saturday, Apr. 22. (KSWB/FOX 5)

RAMONA, Calif. — One person is dead and another injured following a structure fire near the community of Ramona, Cal Fire San Diego said in a tweet.

Around 1:15 p.m., a call came into Cal Fire on the fire at a property in the 17000 block of Voorhes Lane, where two trailers were located. Crews arrived to find one of the travel trailers fully engulfed in flames.

The other trailer was unharmed. There were no actual structures on the property, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Mike Cornett.

The fire was extinguished at 1:31 p.m., according to Cornett. Firefighters remained on scene shortly after to get the body of the deceased out of the trailer.

The individual killed was described as an adult female who was inside the trailer, according to Cornett. Cal Fire, however, cannot confirm that the deceased person lived inside the vehicle.

An adult male who was outside the impacted trailer was suffered mild injuries relating to smoke inhalation and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Cornett said he is expected to make a full recovery.

No additional injuries — including those to firefighters — have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the San Diego Sheriff’s arson unit.