Structural damage to Vista courthouse being investigated

SkyFOX was over the North County Regional Center in Vista after the courthouse had suffered structural damage Monday morning. (File)

VISTA, Calif. — Firefighters and engineers are investigating after a ceiling collapsed at a courthouse in Vista.

The Vista Fire Department says the structural damage happened in one of the courtrooms Monday morning at the Superior Court North County Division on 325 S Melrose Dr.

When employees of the courthouse walked into the courtroom, they found the ceiling had collapsed, according to fire officials.

FOX 5 reached out to the San Diego Superior Court and they confirmed the ceiling collapse happened in Department 14, which is located in an older building.

“The older building only has been evacuated and an engineer is on the way to assess the damage,” court officials said.

No one was inside the courtroom at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported by the Vista Fire Department.

The North County Regional Center is a facility shared by the Superior Court, Sheriff, Probation, District Attorney, Revenue and Recovery and the Board of Supervisors.