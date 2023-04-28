SAN DIEGO — Little Italy is already a wonderful area to wander through, but adding beautiful pieces of art makes the neighborhood that much more appealing.

This weekend, the 39th annual Mission Fed ArtWalk is set to take place next to the Piazza della Famiglia in Little Italy for attendees to view and purchase artwork, enjoy live music performances and participate in interactive art experiences.

“We believe art has the power to connect communities, cultivate new artistic talent and create a better quality of life for all through cultural enrichment,” the organization said on its website.

More than 250 fine artists will showcase their work during the two-day festival, which opens from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

All ArtWalk San Diego events benefit the organization’s arts education nonprofit partner ArtReach, which provides art lessons into schools that have no other resources for art education.