VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a string of utility-grade battery thefts in the North County.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that more than 100 LG Lithium Power Cell Batteries were stolen from the Valley Center Energy Storage Facility, which is located near the intersection of Cole Grade Road and Valley Center Road in Valley Center.

The robberies took place from late December 2022 through January 2023.

Each battery is valued at around $3,000, according to officials.

Some of the stolen batteries are about the size of dresser, or about 6×4.5×3.5 feet, and are not intended for commercial or personal use, said SDSO.

An example is shown in the photo below:

(Photo released by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SDSO has advised the public not to attempt to use connect these batteries because of the risk of fire and explosion. Officials say the batteries should only be operated in a commercial facility and require strict environmental conditions.

Authorities have no suspect descriptions at this time.

Anyone who believes they may have purchased one of these stolen batteries or has information regarding these thefts is asked to call the Valley Center Sheriff’s Substation at (760) 751-4400 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

A $1000 reward will be offered to anyone that offers information that leads to an arrest, SDSO said.