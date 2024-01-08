SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating possible arson after a string of fires broke out in City Heights overnight, the San Diego Police Department confirmed to FOX 5.

The first fire was reported around 2:45 a.m. Monday at a trailer on 45th Street. Additional fires in trash cans and dumpsters on the street were called in shortly after. In total, investigators believe at least 19 individual fires were set, according to SDPD.

San Diego Fire-Rescue, SDPD’s Metro Arson Strike Team and other officers responded to all the scenes.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident. The estimated amount of damage has not been identified.

SDPD said no arrests have been made at this time and descriptions of the possible suspect(s) have not been disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.