Strike by non-tenured UC faculty members canceled

A sign for UC San Diego as it appeared on Monday, July 19, 2021.

SAN DIEGO — A planned strike by non-tenured professors, lecturers and some other faculty members at the nine University of California campuses was canceled Wednesday.

The University Council-American Federation of Teachers said Wednesday morning that a tentative agreement was in place and classes were expected to proceed without disruption.

The UC-AFT represents lecturers and adjunct professors hired on a yearly or quarterly basis, as well as librarians. The organization planned walkouts Wednesday and Thursday in a dispute over labor issues, which reportedly involved unfair labor practice charges filed with the California Public Employees Relations Board over the last 20 months.

They accused UC President Michael Drake’s administration of failing to bargain in good faith over a handful of issues, including a paid family leave policy. The UC issued a statement saying, “The University of California is disappointed with UC-AFT’s decision to pursue a two-day strike — withholding instruction is grossly unfair to our students and a strike does not move us closer to a contract. … The union’s unfair labor practice claims against UC are neither supported by the facts nor any finding by the California Public Employment Relations Board.”

The union said a resolution was reached for two unfair labor practices that led to the strike authorization.

“TeamUCAFT has won transformative and groundbreaking improvements in crucial areas, including job stability, workload, and compensation,” UC-AFT said on Twitter.

A noon celebration was set to replace the planned rallies at UC San Diego and other campuses Wendesday.

STRIKE IS OFF–We have a tentative agreement. #TeamUCAFT has won transformative and groundbreaking improvements in crucial areas, including job stability, workload, and compensation. #WeTeachUC #FacultyEquity #StudentSuccess pic.twitter.com/tDLwkO7tLT — University Council – AFT (@UCAFT) November 17, 2021

City News Service contributed to this story.