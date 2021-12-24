Street stabbing in El Cajon sends victim to hospital

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – Police were seeking two suspects in a street robbery and stabbing in El Cajon Friday that sent the victim to a hospital with minor injuries.

A call came in at 3:54 p.m. Friday about a stabbing in the area of 451 Ballantyne St., according to Lt. Will Guerin of the El Cajon Police Department

“It was a street robbery and two suspects were involved,” Guerin said. “One of the suspects stabbed the victim in the arm. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.”

The male victim was not identified by police. Guerin said his injuries were not considered major or life-threatening.

"PUBLIC SAFETY MESSAGE"

El Cajon Police are in the area of 451 Ballantyne St working a stabbing. Suspects are white male adults with blonde hair. They are wearing a white shirt & jeans/ black jacket, grey shirt, black jeans/backpack. Please call 619-579-3311 with any information! pic.twitter.com/389biPSuiX — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) December 25, 2021

The suspects were described as white male adults with blonde hair. One was wearing a white shirt and jeans with a black jacket. The other wore a grey shirt and black jeans and was carrying a backpack.

Personal property was stolen from the victim but details were being withheld pending an investigation, Guerin said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.